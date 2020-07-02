Reverend Dr. Michael Deaton, 74, known by all as “Dr. Mike”, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Webster, TX. He was born on October 16, 1945 in Del Rio, TX and was raised there by his parents Lloyd and Ruby Deaton.
Dr. Mike served in the Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Forrestal and was on board during the tragic 1967 fire when he lost 134 shipmates. Though not always enjoying his time aboard ship, he was honored to have served in the Navy Band. At his last duty station in Rhode Island, he was able to play the music he really loved while serving in the Navy Jazz Band.
The best thing to come out of his time in the service was a blind date with a beautiful nursing student in Harrisburg, PA in 1966. He told her on their first date that he was going to marry her. She laughed, rightfully so, at the thought of marrying a brash, young sailor from Texas. It took two year to finally get her to the altar and after 52 years Nancy has never left his side.
In the early years of his marriage, Dr. Mike decided to follow in Nancy’s footsteps by attending and graduating from the University Of Texas School Of Nursing with a BSN. He then spent the next 25 years working in numerous hospitals. We don’t know if it was a nudge or a push, but his life changed directions into ministry. He began seminary at Perkins School of Theology at SMU, graduated with a Master of Divinity Degree and then obtained his Doctorate Degree from Carolina University of Theology. Dr. Mike spent over 20 years serving churches in the Texas Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church. He was the Pastor of Caring Ministries at Clear Lake United Methodist Church at the time of his passing.
Dr. Mike was an avid reader all his life and always pursued knowledge, be it useful or not. As a young man he was active in Boy Scouts and was a second generation Eagle Scout. While in scouting he became a member of the Order of the Arrow and was bestowed with the Vigil Honor. He gave back his experiences in scouting by volunteering as an adult leader and helping many young men achieve their Eagle Scout. Dr. Mike was active in Rotary most of life, and was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Later in life he decided to take up fishing. After catching his first Redfish and being unable to get the fish over the rocks at the Texas City Dike, he fixed the problem by buying a boat the very next day. The family proceeded to have many misadventures with “Captain” Mike.
Dr. Mike and Nancy enjoyed several European cruises, but the most memorable trip was to the Holy Land last year with his church family.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Dr. Mike is survived by his loving wife Nancy Deaton; son Ross “Tony” Deaton and wife Melissa; sister Debbie Staniford and husband Norman; and numerous extended family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, there will be services for Dr. Mike at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Children’s Home at www.mch.org, the Memorial Fund at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, or the charity of your choice.
