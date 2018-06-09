Larry Huyge, 77, passed away on May 30, 2018 in Las Cruces, NM.
Larry was born on October 1, 1940 in Seattle, WA to Blanche Martin and Leon Huyge. He married Louisa (Lou) Rush on October 20, 1959 in Madison, WI.
Larry enlisted in the US Air Force in October 1957 in Renton, WA. He was an aircraft mechanic and served from 1966 to 1967 at Cam Ranh Bay AFB, Vietnam. He retired in 1979 at Canon AFB, Clovis, NM as a MSGT and Flight Line Chief.
After Larry retired from military service, he had a career in automobile sales for 10 years and was frequently salesman of the month. Larry enjoyed fishing, repairing cars, playing poker, and encouraging others. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Evening Optimist Club, and Z Krewe.
Larry is survived by his wife, Louisa; children: Donna (Paul) Ludwinski, Dawn (Richard) Opsal, David (Kathi) Huyge; daughter-in-law, Tina Huyge; eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; one niece, one nephew; several cousins and numerous good friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister (Leona Straw), half brother (Arthur Johnson), and grandson (Erik Ludwinski).
