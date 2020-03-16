Alicia Muir, 95, a resident of La Marque, TX since 1951 passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on March 15, 2020 . Mrs. Muir was a Valentine baby born February 14, 1925 in Pineland, TX to Manuel and Virginia Gonzales. She met the love of her life Cecil Muir. Two months and two days later on October 18, 1944 they were married in Jasper, TX. She led a full life and has left a wonderful legacy with a beautiful large family. She was known for never wanting to miss a thing and always had something for you to eat when you visited. She was the queen bee. She belonged to Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Our Lady of Guadalupe Society. Alicia also volunteered with the Knights of Columbus with her late husband.
Mrs. Muir is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Cecil Muir, parents Manuel and Virginia Gonzales, son James (J.D.) Muir, sister, Andrea Garza, brothers; Rogelio, Manuel, Reuben, Raymond, Humberto (Tito) and Albert Gonzales and grandson Grant Muir.
Alicia is survived by her daughter Mary Ann Jacob; sons Thomas Muir and wife Deborah; Gilbert Muir and wife Glenda; daughter-in-law Joy Muir; brother Robert Gonzales and wife Miriam; grandchildren Brian Muir and wife Debbie, Larry Alexander and wife Dawn, Kevin Beetz, Gregory Muir, Barry Alexander, Shawn Muir, Kimberly Taylor and husband John, Jennifer Muir, Andrew Malek and wife Laura, Angela Powell and Adam Malek and wife Lindsay; 21 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday March 18, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral 10:00 a.m. Thursday March 19, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, TX.
Pallbearers serving will be Brian Muir, Larry Alexander, Gregory Muir, Barry Alexander Shawn Muir, Lee Alexander, Cameron Alexander, Kevin Beetz and Chris Muir.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Alicia Muir’s honor to her church, Queen of Peace Catholic Church 1224 Cedar Dr. La Marque, TX 77568.
