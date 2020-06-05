Rex Kevin Fletcher formerly of Texas City, Texas passed away on June 1, 2020 after a sudden illness. Rex was born October 21, 1964 in Texas City, Texas to Harold Denver Fletcher and wife Jannette H. Fletcher
Preceding him in death was his father Harold Denver Fletcher of Texas City, Texas.
Rex is survived by his mother Jannette H. Fletcher formerly of Texas City Texas, his son Matthew Tyler Fletcher of Terrell, Texas and companion Melissa Vickers of Dallas, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Research Foundation, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
