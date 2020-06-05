Rex Kevin Fletcher

Rex Kevin Fletcher formerly of Texas City, Texas passed away on June 1, 2020 after a sudden illness. Rex was born October 21, 1964 in Texas City, Texas to Harold Denver Fletcher and wife Jannette H. Fletcher

Preceding him in death was his father Harold Denver Fletcher of Texas City, Texas.

Rex is survived by his mother Jannette H. Fletcher formerly of Texas City Texas, his son Matthew Tyler Fletcher of Terrell, Texas and companion Melissa Vickers of Dallas, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Research Foundation, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription