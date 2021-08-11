LA MARQUE, TX — Cortney DeWayne Thorn was born August 27, 1982 in Galveston, TX to Alexander Fletcher and Marilynn Thorn. He slipped away into eternity on August 2, 2021 at his residence in La Marque, TX. Cortney loved working with his hands and gathering with his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
His is survived by his parents; his son, Cameron Williams; grandmother, Maggie Roberts; siblings, J'Nika Thorn, Akeem Lloyd, Alexis Fletcher, Alicia Fletcher, Tiffany Smith, Larry Thompson, LaQuincy Thompson and Tonetra Lewis; a special niece, Aiyana; aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Public Visitation will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM followed by A Celebration of Cortney's Life at Noon. Both services will be held at the New Life Community Church 1309 Ross ST La Marque, TX 77568.
Bishop Raymond Vassie is the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Rising Star Cemetery, La Marque, TX. Celebration Services have been entrusted to Respect of Life Funeral Home 7746 Belbay Houston, TX 77033. The Finishing Touch by Dorthea Jones, Family Funeral Director.
