Margeree Wilson

GALVESTON—Margeree Wilson age 83 of Texas City passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at her residence in Texas City. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Jesse Lloyd Prear

GALVESTON—Jesse Lloyd Prear age 66 of Galveston passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Mary Allene Kuczynski

GALVESTON—Mary Allene Kuczynski age 59 of Pasadena passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at Bayshore HCA Medical Center in Pasadena. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

John Moreno, Jr.

GALVESTON—John Moreno, Jr. age 85 of La Marque passed away Monday January 27, 2020 at his residence in La Marque. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Frances Elaine Cantu

GALVESTON—Frances Elaine Cantu age 63 of Galveston passed away Friday January 31, 2020 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

