Rosa Linda Elwood
TEXAS CITY—Rosa Linda Elwood passed away on October 30, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Leola Young Miles
TEXAS CITY—Leola Young Miles passed away at her residence October 31, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591.
Jeffery Mullins, Jr.
GALVESTON- Jeffery Mullins, Jr, 64, departed this life on Friday, November 2, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
