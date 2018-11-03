Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy and Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.