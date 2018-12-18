Dorise Pean Riehl, 87, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Eva Pean; her loving husband of over 50 years, Ronald Eric Riehl; daughter, Annette Mosby; and brothers, Gordon Pean, Edward Pean, and Clyde Pean, Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Craig Riehl and wife, Beth; daughters, Barbara Howe and husband, Tom, Roxanne Rainwater and husband, David; son-in-law, John Mosby; grandchildren, Regan Howe, JB Niday IV and wife, Sara, Noah Niday and wife, Taylor, Courtney Bayliss and husband, Corey, Daniel Riehl and wife, Jamie, Jennifer Ramirez and husband, Jimmy; great grandchildren, Anthony, Kyla, Axel, Abel, Abby, Blair, Benjamin, Ethan, Owen, Julian, Dylan; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Dorise was born in Atmore, Alabama before moving to Texas at a young age where she would grow up in Galveston. She graduated from Ball High School in 1947 at the age of 16. Dorise attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on a full music scholarship; her audition piece was Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata”, her favorite composition. She also attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. Dorise served for a time as a Red Cross Swim Instructor and it was here that she met, fell in love and would later marry the love of her life, Ronald Riehl. She was an accomplished pianist, a published songwriter and an award-winning artist. Dorise worked for over 15 years as the executive assistant of the President of Brewery Workers Local 130. She spent time working for the Corps of Engineers as well the Monsanto Purchasing Department. Dorise was an avid Houston Astros fan. Family was the most important part of her life and she was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Dorise was loved by all that knew her and will be greatly missed by all that she touched.
Services for Dorise will be held Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 1207 Winding Way Dr., Friendswood, Texas 77546. The visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. with The Reverend Geoffrey C. Gwynne officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.claytonfuneralhomes.com.
