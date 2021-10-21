Kelsey Elizabeth Ciabattoni

TEXAS CITY — August 1, 1988 - October 11, 2021

Kind, giving, loving, beautiful, and unforgettable.

Inspired and in awe of her light are Joy Ciabattoni, Kyle Ciabattoni, Hunter Ciabattoni, and Cody Schmitt,

and so many more....family and friends too numerous to name.

She has joined her Daddy, Jesse William Ciabattoni, Jr. ,her Grandma Alice, and Paw Paw Johnny Odom,

and her Nana Stella and Poppa Jesse Ciabattoni.

May she find all who live in our hearts to share her smile and love as she did with us.

She is, and will always be, among the wildflowers.

Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., October 23, 2021 at

Lakewood Yacht Club

2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Drive

Seabrook, Texas 77586

Deliveries can be made after 10am Saturday, or donations of books to a library, or charity of your choice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription