Julie Castano-Boaz 48, Of League City, TX left her earthly family while in Michigan on 6/24/18.
She was born in Galveston, Texas on 3/31/70. She was the daughter of Oralia Davila and granddaughter of Jose Davila and Cecilia Davila all of Texas City, Texas.
She was the loving wife to Greg Boaz and loved her children Tyler Boaz, Daniel Castano Jr, Cecilia Castano, Peyton Boaz and Krysta Boaz immensely.
She was a proud GiGi to Daniel (Trip) Castano III and Noah Edward (BooBoo) Castano, and Kenna Corefield.
Julie leaves so many great memories for her family Josie Trevino, Margret Santistevan (BJ), Rachel McCamy (Vaughn), Meni Hobart (Matt), Carin Bird (Josh) and her sister from another mister Connie Hayley (Jason).
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, contagious laughter and ability to lift you up and make you feel special.
Julie lived her life to the fullest and will be greatly missed by her nephews and nieces, Steven Vasquez, Buster Cantrell, Cathy Schoubroek, Jaime Filoteo, Bradley McCamy, Marisa Santistevan, Trey Beazley, Alex Santistevan, Trenton Beazley, Olivia, Levi and Emilia Bird.
Julie had many friends that she considered family during her 28 years working for Galveston County.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Clear Creek Community Church located at 999 North FM 270 League City, Texas 77573 at 12pm. A chapel service will begin at 2pm and a reception to be held after the service.
