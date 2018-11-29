Mary Betty Anderson, 78, of Dickinson TX was peacefully called home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony Sam, Sr. and Cora Sam; husband, Christ Gene Anderson, Sr.; and son, Darrell Andre Anderson.

Left to cherish memories are her sons, Curtis Eugene Anderson and Eric Troy Anderson; daughters, Bridgit Elaine White and Debra Lynn Willard; brother, Anthony Sam; and a host of family and friends.

A Life Celebration service will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Apostle Jerome Nelson, Sr. officiating.

Burial to follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Repast follow at The Wilbrydge, 2702 Ave. L Galveston, TX.

Condolences may be mailed to: PO Box 1720, Dickinson, TX 77539.

Flowers may be sent to Fields-Johnson Mortuary, guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com.

