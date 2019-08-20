August 8, 1953 – August 18, 2019
Penny Burns transitioned to Heaven on August 18, 2019. She was born in Houston to Margery and James Davis at the downtown Houston Baptist Hospital. Penny has resided happily in Galveston with her husband Donnie Burns since 2005.
Penny loved life and lived it to the fullest, celebrating life every day. She celebrated small things and big accomplishments and loved to laugh. Married for nearly 40 years, Penny and Donnie enjoyed fishing; exploring Galveston and the Gulf Coast; picnicking; flying kites; day tripping; making new friends; and playing games. Her hobbies included collecting recipes, cooking, and cross stitch. Donnie and Penny shared many memorable and funny times with their beloved family and more recently with their friends at The Palms Condominiums.
They were proud members of Moody Methodist Church since 2006. Penny loved her Church and Church family. She celebrated attending and sometimes teaching the Agape Sunday School class where she made strong friendships. Penny prayed for every person on the weekly prayer list with her prayer partner and reveled in singing the Church hymns.
Penny was predeceased by her Mother and Father; brother, Dennis Davis; and sister, Elaine Jacobs. She is survived by husband, Donnie Burns and their beloved cat Stewie and dog Max; by Donnie’s family which was also her close family Dianne Render (Michael), Michael Burns (Valerie), Shellye Arnold (Tina Sabuco); and Carlene Burns and family. She is also survived by her Aunt Virginia Grossman and multiple cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Moody Methodist Church (2803 53rd Street, Galveston, Texas 77551 (409-744-4526) on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception to follow. Donations in Penny’s honor may be made to Moody Methodist Caring Ministries (www.moody.org) or the Galveston Island Humane Society (www.galvestonhumane.org) for those desiring to do so.
The family sincerely appreciates the support and love provided by so many during Penny’s health challenges. Her final resting place will be at the columbarium at Moody Methodist Church with a private family service at a later date.
