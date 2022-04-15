DICKINSON — Sydne Jean Hooper, 89, passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Dickinson, TX. She was born in Alamo, TX in 1932 to Floyd and Pearl Swallow. Sydne has been a resident of the La Marque/Texas City area for over 60 years.
Born with the pioneer spirit of the Swallow family, Sydne moved from the very rural Rio Grande Valley in 1949 to the big city of Houston at seventeen years young to pursue a degree in nursing. After graduation she married and started a family, settling in La Marque. That union gave her three boys but ended in divorce. Totally on her own now, she somehow worked and studied her way to a Bachelor's degree at UTMB Galveston. She gave her boys a good Christian foundation at Paul's Union Church in La Marque where she made many lifelong friends and was a member for many years.
In 1963 she re-married and from that union came one more son, Paul. In 1969 Sydne moved with her four sons to the Oak Park neighborhood in West Texas City where she made her home until her health began to fail a few years ago. In that time she married and was widowed by her third husband, Jerry Hooper. In her later years, Sydne was blessed to have neighbors Lynne and Reggie Jones who watched over her and were always there if she needed help.
During her career as a nurse she worked for the Galveston County Public Health Dept., UTMB Galveston ER, Mainland Center Hospital, and BP in Texas City. In retirement, Sydne was able to travel the world with her friends. She went to Ireland on one trip and Paris on another. But her favorite get away was to the casinos in Louisiana where she always came back a winner.
Sydne is preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry Hooper; sons: Jay Taylor and Paul Goodwill; and brother James Swallow. She is survived by two sons: John Taylor and wife Denise of Bayou Vista, TX and Randy Taylor of Fort Meyers, FL ; three grandchildren: Megan Taylor, James Taylor (and their mother Melissa Davidson) , Torre Taylor, all of Florida and a niece and three nephews in Virginia.
Special Thanks to the caring staff of La Vita Bella in Dickinson.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 3:00PM with a service to follow at 4:00PM at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Pastor Doug McBrayer will be officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00AM at the Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen, TX.
