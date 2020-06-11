Patsy C. Marinos
GALVESTON—Patsy C. Marinos, age 94, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
Carol Miller Odorizzi
GALVESTON—Carol Miller Odorizzi age 61 of Galveston passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
