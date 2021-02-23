Jennifer Renee Holland

DICKINSON — Jennifer Graham Holland went to be with the Lord our Savior on Sunday, February 14th at the age of 38. Jennifer was born on April 30, 1982 in Galveston, Texas to Jeff and from Denise Graham. She was a 2000 graduate of Ball High School where she participated in the band and played softball and later received her bachelor’s degree in history from Sam Houston University in Huntsville, Texas. Jennifer married the love of her life, Shawn Holland, (Huntsville) on July 26, 2008 at Grace Episcopal Church in Galveston where her family has gathered to worship for several generations.
Jennifer will be remembered for her beautiful soul, a smile that would light up a room, and her kind heart. She loved her family and friends and always put others first. Never one to ask what needed to be done, Jennifer just did it.
After becoming a certified teacher, she started her 13-year teaching career first in Galveston ISD and most recently at Blocker Middle School in Texas City. Her passion for history was contagious to her students and co-workers alike. Helping her students love history as she did was such a wonderful joy to her. Jennifer loved life and spent as much time as possible outdoors hunting and spending weekends at her family’s property in Leona or at the beach in her beloved Galveston. Her greatest pride, however, was her niece, Jaycee, and nephew, JR. She will be extremely missed by her friends and family.
Jennifer is preceded in death by her grandparents, Leon and Mary Keller and James and Evelyn Graham. She is survived by her parents, Jeff and Denise Graham; husband, Shawn Holland; step-daughters, Hannah and Kaley Holland; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Jenelle Graham; niece and nephew, Jaycee and Jeffery Ross “JR;” aunts and uncles, Sharon and Mike Jerome and Laura and Bryan Keller; father-in-law, Tommy Holland; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Shane and Lupe Holland and children; brother- in-law and sister-in-law, Kacee and George Bostic and children; godparents, Nancy and Gary Horstmann; and numerous cousins and close family friends.
Jennifer’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, February 25, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm, led by The Rev. David Dearman, Interim Rector of Grace Episcopal Church. At Jennifer’s request, she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jennifer Graham Holland to the Foundation for the Future 1700 9th Ave N Texas City, Texas 77590.
