Funeral services for Frances Denisee Heggans will held Wednesday, February 5th at 11:00 a.m. at Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave, La Marque TX.
Ms Frances will lie in repose Tuesday February 4th from 5 to 8 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, Hitchcock TX. Memorial may be sent to Mainland Funeral Home. Mrs Dorthea Jones family funeral director.
