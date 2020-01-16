Timothy Edward Thompson, 55, of Galveston and Austin Texas passed away at his home in Austin on November 14th, 2019. Tim is loved by a wide circle of friends and family. He is missed by many.
At 11:00 a.m. on February 8th, there will be a Memorial Celebration in Edna’s Room of the Grand 1894 Opera House in Galveston. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Tim’s honor to a local Galveston or Austin Non-Profit.
