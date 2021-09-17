DICKINSON — Mrs. Linda June Williams (Willis), 76, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on September 1, 2021. Linda was born on January 8, 1945 to Daisy and Robert Willis in Dallas, Texas. She loved her family and dedicated her life as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother "Gigi." She was married to the love of her life Richard D. Williams for 60 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, going camping, cooking, and tending to her vegetable garden. She could make a new friend anywhere she went. We will miss her dearly but get comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain and is reunited with her family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard Doyle Williams, sisters Evelyn Robinson, Viola Williams, and Betty Higgins, and brothers Eldon Willis, Donnie Willis, Melvin Willis, Michael Willis, and David Willis
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons Dewayne Williams, Charles Williams, and Christopher Williams; grandchildren, David (Amanda) Williams, Brandi (Aaron) Landry, Cari (Luis) Garcia, Liza Williams, Phillip Williams, and Nora Bragg; great-grandchildren; Logan Landry, Chase Landry, Lucas Garcia, Angelina Garcia, Julian Gonzalez, Jaydon Gonzalez, Jazmyn Gonzalez, Luis Williams, Brooklyn Ledesma, Dakota Ledesma, and Alana Bragg; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a celebration of her life, 4:00 pm, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
