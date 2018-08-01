Bobby D. Rose Sr., 82, of Willis, TX, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on July 26, 2018.
A 10 a.m. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 4th, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home. Visitation will start at 9 a.m.
Bobby was born on October 12, 1935 in Fort Worth, TX to Andrew Jackson Rose and Fannie Avo Tallant. He was the youngest of 11 children. His 5th Great grandmother was Sarah Boone, the elder sister of Daniel Boone. Sent by their father, Squire Boone, Sr., Sarah and two of her older brothers came along by sea from England to settle in the New World in the early 1600’s.
In 1955, Bobby proudly joined the United States Coast Guard, initially stationed Galveston, TX. His military career spanned more than 28 years, stationed along the Great Lakes of Michigan and along the shores of the Mississippi River in New Orleans, LA and Louisville, KY. After his retirement from the Coast Guard in 1983, Bobby joined the Kirby Corporation, the largest operator of tank barges in the United States, as a captain until his retirement in 1998.
Bobby is preceded in death by beloved son, David Tallant Rose.
Survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Ann Jeanine Rittmann Rose; daughter, Jeanie “Tooka” Rose Tinkle (Randy) of Hitchcock, TX; son, Bobby Douglas Rose “Doug” of Willis, TX; granddaughter, Erin Tinkle Scott (John) of Houston, TX; grandson, David Tinkle of Boston, MA; great grandchildren, John H Scott III of Lubbock, TX, Maya Ann Scott and Noah A Scott, both of Houston, TX; nephew, Ed Geron (Vita) of San Angelo, TX; niece in law, Diana Geron of Decatur, TX; nephews, Ron Herren (Theresa) of Gilbert, AZ, Harold “Smokey” Herren of Santa Clara, CA; brother in law, Craig Balez (Erna) of LaMarque, TX, John Weber of Santa Clara, CA; sister in law, Sylvia Howell (Sharon) of Fairview, UT, and niece in law, Mariah Martin of Las Vegas, NV.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Kidney Kamp Foundation In c/o Dr. Joshua Samuels, 6624 Mercer St. Houston, TX, 77005.
The family would also like to extend their deepest appreciation to Thelma Jean Greene, who helped care for Bob throughout his illness.
