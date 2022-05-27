SANTA FE, TX — TL was born on August 9, 1953 and made her way to Heaven on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. She was a native Texan who eventually settled in Santa Fe, Texas. TL loved the salt water- soaking in the sun and watching the waves roll in. She had many adventures in her lifetime-living in Indonesia, Bali, El Salvador, Hong Kong, Singapore and Hawaii as well as traveling to Europe. TL retired from UTMB and went on to work as the church secretary for Santa Fe Christian Church. No matter where she lived in her life-her church family was always of the utmost importance to her and she gave in so many ways to her church, setting up church functions that would build the sense of community and create a loving environment for the church youth. She taught Sunday school and the kids she taught dearly loved her, staying in touch as they grew into adults. When she was not working at the church, her other passion was animal rescue. TL is a founding member of Southern Comforts Animal Rescue and has been rescuing animals her whole life. The animals she has nursed back to health and helped find loving forever homes are too numerous to count. She was the best puppy midwife ever- helping moms deliver ,bottle feeding and even breathing life into newborns who were struggling.
TL was an only child and her parents and grandparents predeceased her. She leaves behind her beloved church family as well as so many other friends she has gathered along the way. We will all miss her kind heart and sharp wit and we are all better for having shared her life with her.
She is survived by her beloved pups---Murphy, Sundae , Mercedes and April. We know that waiting for her in Heaven was a very long line of animals she has loved and helped along the way, Also, waiting for her is her soulmate, Gary, who was taken from her too soon— now they will be reunited for eternity.
A special thanks to her wonderful church family, other loving friends, and her angels on Earth caregivers who allowed her to stay in her home with such compassionate care -Daphne, Theresa, Rachel and Victoria. She also loved the frequent visits from Pastor Greg, who prayed with her and gave her strength. We could not have done this without the expertise and kindness of Essential Hospice, and especially her nurse, Laura Labry. Our girl had more living to do, but we know she now is in the loving arms of her Savior as she was a good and faithful servant.
TL will be cremated, as she wished, with her ashes scattered in the salt water that she loved. A Celebration of TL's life will be held on Saturday, June 4th at 10:30 AM followed by a pot luck luncheon at Santa Fe Christian Church, 12625 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, Tx 77510.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Santa Fe Christian Church Youth Ministry (address above) or Southern Comforts Animal Rescue---PO Box 1753 Santa Fe, Tx 77510.
"It is well , it is well with My Soul"
