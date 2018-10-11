Jewelene Fayette Gordon-Crawford, our beloved mother, age 63, died on Friday, October 4, 2018 in Baytown, TX. She resided in Galveston and Texas City, TX for 35 plus years. Preceded by her husband Mose Allen Crawford. She was born in Jeanerette, LA to John Gordon and Doris Feast-Solco.
Jewelene was a mother of two sons: Thalamus D. (Turk) Tate, Tavias (Toby) Kimberly) Gordon Sr., and one daughter, Sparkle (Cherhevia) Gordon. She was a grandmother of twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the second oldest of six children: Cynthia (CJ) Catalon-Jones, Rayford A. Gordon, Curtis J. Gordon (decease), Gerselda (Zelda) Solco-Bourgeois, and Joe Kerwin Solco; Donell Rubbins and Mary Ann Gordon-Jenkins.
After graduating from Jeanerette Senior High, she attended the Job Corp for nursing and later received a degree in Business Administration from Galveston Community College of Galveston, TX. Our mother, Jewel, will be remembered as one who was giving, daring, lots of fun, entertaining and loved celebrating birthdays and holidays. From early childhood, she became a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church until she moved to Texas. She was a member of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. William Randall, Jr., Hitchcock, TX.
A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be held at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, TX 77591 with Dr. William Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 1078 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77510. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
‘We will always carry your memory in our hearts.’
