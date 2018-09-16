Fentanes
Funeral mass for Deborah Fentanes will be held today at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.
Stillwell
Graveside services for JoAnn Stillwell will be held today at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.