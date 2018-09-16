Fentanes

Funeral mass for Deborah Fentanes will be held today at 10:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Mausoleum in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX.

Stillwell

Graveside services for JoAnn Stillwell will be held today at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

