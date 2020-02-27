John Knox Hutchins Moore Jr., age 77, of Brady, Texas passed from this life during the early afternoon hours of Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at a Temple, Texas hospital. Born in Galveston, Texas on the 7th day of January 1943 he was the son of John Knox Hutchings Moore and Carol Pauls Moore. Knox spent his early years in Galveston before moving to Houston as a child. Knox graduated from Bellaire High School in Bellaire, TX.
Knox attended Allen Academy in Bryan and then moved on to college to study in business management. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the Heritage Foundation and the Episcopal Church. Knox has been a resident of Brady, TX for the past 37 years.
Knox was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Bartlett Moore. He leaves behind a niece Katherine Moore Pattillo and a nephew Donald Bartlett Moore Jr. Knox also had many special people in his life including Troy Bryan Rose, Keith Allen Rose, and Ronnie Beckett.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Forest Park East in Webster, Texas on Monday, March 1, 2020 at 1 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple, Texas is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.