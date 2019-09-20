Walker
Memorial services for Elijajuan Walker will be held today at 12 noon at the Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center, 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque.
Savage
Celebration of life services for Keath Savage will be held today at 6 p.m. in the Christian Life Center at Moody Methodist Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Nelson
Memorial services for Elbert Nelson, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Galveston under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Laday
Funeral services for Lawrence Laday, Sr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Molina
Services for Jimmy Molina, Sr. will be held today at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Thompson
Funeral services for Matthew Thompson, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 1310 29th St. in Galveston under the direction of Gardner Funeral Home.
McDaniel
Services for Alyssa McDaniel will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home of Webster at 2 p.m. Celebration of life services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Lakewood Yacht Club, 2322 Lakewood Yacht Club Dr., Seabrook.
Mason
Celebration of life services for Mary Mason will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Brown
Celebration of life services for Vernon Brown will be held today in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Visitation at 1 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Young
Memorial services for Charles Young, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at College View Baptist Church, 8622 Monticello Dr.
Stinson
Memorial services for Carla Stinson will be held today, her birthday, at 2 p.m. at the Friendswood Friends Church, 502 S. Friendswood Dr. in Friendswood under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Moore
Celebration of life services for Gary Moore will be held today in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) in Texas City. Visitation at 10 a.m., followed by funeral service at 12 p.m.
McGregor
Memorial services for Teri McGregor will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson.
Hansen
Funeral service for Raymond Hansen, Jr. will be held today at 10 a.m. at Scott Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Phillips
Memorial services for Jamie Phillips will be held today at 2 p.m. at The Sunset in San Leon.
Hill
Memorial services for Dorothy Hill will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.