Funeral services for Mr. Ralph C. Allen are scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in St. Michael’s Episcopal Church 1601 Lake Rd. in La Marque, Texas. Interment will follow in Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 State Hwy 96, Hitchcock, Texas, 77563.
Visitation will be held in Lufkin, Texas in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel, 1600 Sayers Street, Lufkin Texas on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will also be a viewing at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Rd. In La Marque, Texas, from 12:00 noon until time of the service on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
Mr. Allen was born on January 5, 1921 in Alto, Texas and died on August 14, 2019 in Lufkin, Texas.
His religious affiliation was with St. Michael’s Episcopal Church in La Marque, Texas.
Mr. Ralph Allen received his formal education form Lufkin Public Schools: Later he received a BA Degree from Texas College in Tyler, Texas; His Masters of Science from Texas Southern University, Houston, Texas and did graduate work in other Universities. He was a Coach, Teacher and Administrator for: Dunbar High School, Temple, Texas, E. J. Campbell High School Nacogdoches, Texas, Lincoln High School, La Marque, Texas and LaMarque High School. Mr. Allen was the oldest graduate (Alumni) of Dunbar Hall of Fame. He was a life member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Survivors: Son, Mr. Lafayette Allen; Daughters, Mrs. Toni McDonald Tabor and Dr. Shirley J. Allen; Sister, Mrs. Odessa Sanders Terry (Rev. Willie Terry); Cousins, Mrs. Karen Bowen (Mr. Jerry Bowen of Oklahoma, Mrs. Elizabeth J. Johnson ( Mr. Richard Johnson) of Florida, Mrs. Maryellen A. Lane (Mr. Henson Lane), Mrs. Edwina A. Balthazar (Mr. Eugene Balthazar), Mrs. Shirley Jordan (Reginald Chriswell) and a host of other relatives and friends; Goddaughters, (Jeanne’s buddies), Mrs. Bennie J. Rogers, Mrs. Diana T. Scott, Dr. Patricia D. McKenzie and Mrs. Irma J. Stafford; Special friend, Mrs. Dorothy Jean Powell of Temple, Texas.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lufkin Regions Bank to: Ralph C. Allen Scholarship Fund, #0287201224 in care of Dr. Shirley Allen.
Colonial Mortuary-directors
