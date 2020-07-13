In life, there are some people who profoundly affect you in such a way that you know you have been touched by a golden spirit. David Wells Hinojosa was that man. He died in Galveston on July 10, 2020, at 30 years old from a drug overdose.
Wells never met a stranger. At four years old on the soccer field, he wanted to make friends with the opposing teammates rather than kick the ball. He was the coaches’ worst nightmare! This desire for the human connection never waned as he grew up. Wells’s love for others defined him as the real deal. He was kind to all, had a magnetic personality that could light up a room no matter how he felt. People were drawn to his generous and gentle personality. He could wax on for hours reciting every major sports teams’ statistic just for fun and was a voracious reader. At seven, he said, “Mom, I’m hungry for ideas,” while sitting outside daydreaming. That quest to learn never stopped. No matter where he was going, even just to the store, he always told us he loved us. Thankfully, we all have that beautiful memory.
The Lord allowed his death and called him home. Wells loved God but his addiction took over. He is survived by his daughter, Madeleine Hinojosa; mother, Leslie Cappiello; sister and husband, Aubrey and Jon Powell; sister and husband, Shelby and Dominic Dickson and son, Bentley; brothers, Christian and Alec Cappiello, and Logan Shelton; step-mother and step- father, Shannon and Russell Choate. His late father, David Hinojosa also died from drug complications. God, we pray this generational addiction be ended with Wells’s death.
The family prays that his death will bring help to someone who is struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. Wells would have wanted that.
Wells was truly a kind man. He was not his addiction; he was so much more. He will be missed by many. We claim Romans 8:28, “God causes all things to happen for good to those who love him and are called according to his purpose.” Wells’s purpose was to let his life and death be used to help others out of the darkness of addiction.
So let us remember his love and goodness until we meet him in Heaven. Let Love be the answer while we are on earth. Time is short so give out all the good you can. Wells, we love you.
Memorial Service is at East Beach on the beach (all the way to the end and turn right), Tuesday, July 14th at 6:00 pm. Bring a chair or towel to sit on.
