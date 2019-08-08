Morriss

Funeral mass for John Morriss, III will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr. in Friendswood under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.

Tripp

Services for Marion Tripp will be held today in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. Visitation from 10-11:30 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock at 12 noon.

Higgins

Graveside service for Rita Higgins will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, 3014 61st St. in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription