Morriss
Funeral mass for John Morriss, III will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood Dr. in Friendswood under the direction of Jeter Funeral Home.
Tripp
Services for Marion Tripp will be held today in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. Visitation from 10-11:30 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock at 12 noon.
Higgins
Graveside service for Rita Higgins will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery, 3014 61st St. in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
