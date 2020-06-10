Steven Turner, age 53 of San Leon, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday March 17, 2020.
Steven was born on December 12,1966 to Cecil and Bonnie Turner in Pueblo, Colorado and was raised in Pueblo. After high school, he joined the Air Force and continued his education. Steven received his Nursing degree and became a very successful businessman in the healthcare industry. He dedicated his life to helping support his family and friends. He enjoyed movies, trivia, sports (go Broncos!) and reading. Steven was a proud father to two children, a son, Jeff and daughter, Alexandra whom he loved deeply. He was thrilled to be grandpa to his grandson Everett.
Steven is survived by his mother Bonnie (Curtis) Burris of Texas City, His Children Jeff and Alexandra, grandson Everett, sister Rhonda and numerous cousins, nieces, a nephew and friends. Steven is preceded in death by his father Cecil Turner. His life and legacy will live on in those who loved him.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
