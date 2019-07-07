Hunter

Celebration of life services for Sylvia Hunter will be held today at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Dickinson, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

McGill

Burial for William McGill, Sr. will be held today at 11:15 a.m. at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77038 under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Medina

Graveside services for Elisa Medina will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Thompson

Public viewing for Letha Johnson-Thompson will be held today at 11 a.m. with a church service to begin at 1 p.m. at Memorial Church of God and Christ, 5505 Phillips Street, Texas City. Burial to follow at Mainland Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.

