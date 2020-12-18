HITCHCOCK — Mrs. Mary Ann (Schanzer) Fogle passed from this life Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, in Texas City.
Born August 5, 1933 in Hitchcock, TX, Mrs. Fogle was a lifelong area resident and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She was a former 25 year member of Our Lady's Choir, a member of Hitchcock Heritage Society, Santa Fe Historical Foundation, Dominican High School Alumni since 1950 and a lifetime member of Hitchcock Public Library. Mary enjoyed photography, music, nature, especially the beach, camping, sailing ships and watching The Price Is Right and Jeopardy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Josephine (Uroda) Schanzer; husband, Harlie Dale Fogle, Sr.; brothers, Reverend Frank Schanzer, Joe Schanzer, Luke Schanzer, Jr.; sisters, Johanna Coulston, Josephine Thiem; sister-in-law, Virginia Schanzer; brothers-in-law, Robert Coulston and Emil Thiem.
Survivors include her sons, Dale Fogle, Jr. and wife, Renee of League City, David Fogle and wife, Alyson of Santa Fe, Dan Fogle and wife, Sheila of Santa Fe; daughter, Dana Loop and husband, Alan of Hitchcock; sister-in-law, Ernestine Schanzer; grandchildren, Jordan Fogle, Stephen Todd and wife, Emma, Jonathan Fogle, Collin Fogle, Jeffrey Loop; great-grandchildren, Rowan Todd and Vivienne Todd.
A Rosary will begin 10 a.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 recited by Mr. Don LeCompte followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Collin Fogle, Jonathan Fogle, Alan Loop, Jeffrey Loop, Greg Sampson and Tom Schanzer.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Mary's name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563 or Hitchcock Library, 8005 Barry Avenue, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.hayesfuneralhome.com
Hayes Funeral Home
