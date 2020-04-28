Howard Garrett, affectionately known as Arkie, formerly of Texas City passed away Monday, April 27,2020 in Texarkana, Ark. at the age of 87.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Tressa Garrett, and June Garrett. and three siblings, Jane Choate, Merle Hobbs, and Charkles Booty Garrett. He is survived by one sister Nell Garrett Martinez.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War. After many years of work he retired from the Corps of Engineers-Galveston.
Graveside service for family will be held at Rock Springs Cemetery -Texarkana, Ark, under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.
