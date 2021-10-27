GALVESTON — John Fritz took his last bicycle ride Thursday evening, Oct. 21st. He went to the grocery store to stock up on ice cream before the 4th game of the Astros vs Red Socks. He arrived back to his garage apartment and collapsed on the ground outside his front door. Four days later and he would have been 63.
John’s family was military, John a service brat. They moved around considerably, even lived in Germany when John was a young teen. But Kansas City is where he liked to say he hailed from. His neighbors down the street would complain about the hooping and hollering from his house when the Chiefs were playing.
John was a mule of a worker. Mostly of Irish descent, he’d work hard for 3 days and then needed 4 days off to keep his spirits up. He had an irresistible charm. He demanded his solitude but would be the best of company when friends came by.
He was an animal lover. He was one of those people that had the ability to make sounds that animals recognized. One friend called him the Katmandude.
He was original and inventive. He could make a rhyme from scratch. “When you want to change that frown, grab a bottle of JTS Brown”. When we worked sanding wood floors he’d call us “The Dustoevsky Brothers”. He took up art about 20 years ago and found he had a love and knack for it.
He gave it his all when he worked. His fun loving nature, wit and intelligence made the work day past quickly and enjoyably. And his after work personality was even more enjoyable. He was a mixture of an old soul and an excitable kid. An extraordinary personality! Be at Peace.
