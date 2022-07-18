SANTA FE — Mr. John Rothermel passed from this life Thursday night, July 14, 2022, in Texas City.
John was born on September 19, 1942, in Galveston to Francis John and Mary Lucille (Linkey) Rothermel, Sr. While in school, John met the love of his life, Janice Cheatham, and after graduating from Santa Fe High School they were married. He loved Jan with his entire being for 62 years. Together they raised their 3 children but later in life he fully enjoyed being a Paw Paw. He loved being on his tractor. He worked at Kroger for 42 years as a manager. John was an active member of his community. He was a 50-year member of the John Mitchel Masonic Lodge, Galveston County Ranchers Association and served on the Santa Fe School Board for 14 years, 6 of those he served as vice president and president. He was recognized for his dedication to his organizations through various awards like the Man of the Year from the Santa Fe Texas Educational Foundation and the Vivian Pearson Award from the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, to name a few. John and Jan loved to serve the Lord and he did so by acting as deacon for First Baptist Church of Arcadia - where they had been members of for over 20 years. John was an example that everyone could follow... love for his family, dedication, and kindness. He was a wonderful man who will be missed deeply until we can see him again.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Mary Lou Rothermel, Sr. and James Adam Rothermel; brother, James Charles Rothermel.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jan Rothermel; sons, Rusty and Cindy Rothermel, Adam and Pam Rothermel; daughter, Lori and Fred Nelson; sisters, Kate and Jerrel David, Kathleen and Mike McCann, Ladelle Rothermel; grandchildren, Christine and Todd Pace, Amy and Aaron Magness, Johnny Rothermel, Katie and Gerald Clark, David Nelson and fiancé, Lynsey, Megan Rothermel, Luke Rothermel, Jake Rothermel; great-grandchildren, Konner Lanterman, Hailey Pace, Mason Pace, Jackson Magness, Emma Magness, Owen Clark; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Rothermel, David Nelson, Todd Pace, Aaron Magness, Gerald Clark and Konner Lanterman. Honorary pallbearers Luke Rothermel, Jake Rothermel, Hailey Pace, Mason Pace, Jackson Magness, Emma Magness and Owen Clark.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in John's name to Arcadia First Baptist Church Youth Department, Post Office Box 128, Santa Fe, Texas 77517. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
