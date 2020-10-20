Delores Nichols Ausberry age 65 years old transitioned to heaven Tuesday October 13, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, February 25, 1955, to the parents of Robert and Madge Nichols. She was at a young age raised by her Godparents Calvin and Madeline Stewart who later relocated to Galveston, Texas. She attended and graduated from Ball High School then went on to Galveston College.
She was employed at Turner Geriatric Center as a Nurse Assistant between 10 to 15 years. Then employed and retired from UTMB (University of Texas Medical Branch) TDCJ Dept as a Health Unit Coordinator (HUC) worked 25 years until she retired in 2018.
Delores accepted Christ in her life as a young woman and was baptized at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ under the late Bishop Robert Woodard Sr. leadership. Later she went to First Apostolic Pentecostal Church under Bishop Robert Lewis Sr. and went to Beauty of Holiness under Apostle Andrew Sanders’ leadership. Then she returned to Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ under leadership of Pastor Robert E. Woodard III and was actively involved as a Missionary, known also as Mother, helped out with ushering and taught Children’s Sunday School.
Delores leaves to cherish her precious memories two sons Calvin and Tanji Ausberry, Robert Ausberry of Galveston, her daughter LaKesha and Jerome Parker of Florida; Two sisters Gwendolyn Taylor of Chicago, Nancy Bell Clifton of Houston; Grandchildren: Alexis Johnson of Florida, DeAsia Ausberry of Houston; Tiara, Cadarius, Darian Ausberry, Nieces and Nephews: Regina, Vernon, Victor, and Scottie Taylor of Chicago; Rosalyn, Robyne, Robert, of Houston; Great-grandchild; Cousins, Special Friends: Nancy, Kevin & Roberta Jones, Karen Galloway, Sheryl Davis, Rena Nizamani, plus a host of other relatives, Co-workers and Friends.
The viewing will be 1pm and following will the Memorial Service at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX with Pastor Robert E. Woodard III officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston. Prayers and Flowers are welcome.
