Connie Vassallo

GALVESTON—Connie Vassallo, age 96, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Concord Homes. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com

Father Rick L. Benson

GALVESTON—Father Rick L. Benson, age 70, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com

William Lester Sowell

TEXAS CITY—William Lester Sowell, 94, Texas City, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.

