Mary Frances (Webber) LeCompte was born in Galveston, Texas on May 17, 1932 to Robert and Thelma Webber and grew up in Arcadia, Texas. She passed July 27, 2020
Being the eldest of eight children, in her own words,” most of the skills I claimed to have, I learned at home before the age of 16.” Mary graduated from Dominican High School in Galveston May of 1948. On June 24, 1950, she married David E LeCompte of Danbury, TX. They were blessed with sixteen children David, Don, Richard, Jody, Rita, John, Imelda, Dennis, Anne, Tim, Pat, Mary, Paula, Sarah, Martha and George.
When Our Lady of Lourdes School opened in September, 1964, five of the children were enrolled. Eventually all sixteen would graduate from O.L.L. and then continue on to O’Connell High School in Galveston. At Our Lady of Lourdes, she was active in the Altar Society as well as volunteering for many activities at the school. She was the first Chairman of Room Mothers, worked in the school library, held various offices of the Home and School Organization (including fund raisers), served on the Parish Board of Education, served seven years on the Diocesan Board of Education, assisted her Husband each of the five years he was Chairman of the Parish Bazaar, and taught in the CCE Programs in Hitchcock, Alvin and Danbury, also involved in RCIA at St. John the Baptist for three years. She worked with Girl Scouts in the Marian Medal program and received the Elizabeth Ann Seton Award twice. She was also a member of the Bay Area Serra Club. She attended many classes, workshops, retreats, and pilgrimages all in order to continue her religious education. In later years she worked at St. Anthony’s Parish in Danbury as Director of Religious Education.
She and her husband left a legacy of 46 grandchildren, many many great-grandchildren and a great-great grandbaby on the way. She is survived by 15 of her children and her sisters Teresa Geissen, Imelda Sharp, and Roberta Hudson and sister-in-law Mary Carmen Webber.
She is preceded in death by her husband: David Lecompte Sr., her parents Robert and Thelma Webber, her son John Lawrence, granddaughters Kimberley, Anne Marie and Heather and great grandson Gaetano. Also, her sister Antoinette Winn, brothers Joe, Paul, Robert and sister-in-law Charlotte Webber.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, The Shrine of the True Cross Catholic School or any other local Catholic schools. The funeral was live-streamed on the Shrine of the True Cross Facebook page.
For Full obituary please go to scottfuneralhome.net.
