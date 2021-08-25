GALVESTON — Lawrence J. Hamilton, Sr., 90, went home to be with the Lord on August 21, 2021, at his residence in Galveston, TX. He was born November 2, 1930, to Leon and Carrie Hamilton in Opelousas, LA.
Lawrence met Rose Kinnerson of Opelousas, LA in 1948 and they soon became a union in 1950. To this union four children were born Beverly, Elizabeth, Lawrence, Jr., and Gwendolyn.
The family relocated to Galveston, TX, in 1956, where he was employed by the City of Galveston for 32 years.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly Joseph and son, Lawrence Hamilton, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Rose Hamilton, of 70 years; daughters; Elizabeth Ann Cunningham and Gwendolyn Hightower (Charles); grandchildren; Ginia, Bernard, Latonya, LaShonda, Odell; 5 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and family who will miss him dearly.
There will be a visiting at 10 AM, followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Marc James officiating. Go to www.fieldsjohnsonfh.com for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
