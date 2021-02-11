SANTA FE — Mr. Billie Leroy Mayberry, Sr., passed from this life Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Billie was born March 13, 1937 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Just barely 19, he married his sweetheart, Patricia, and one month later enlisted in the U.S. Airforce where he honorably served his country for 8 years. He was a proud veteran who also served in the Confederate Air Force for many years. Billie was a man who wore many hats in his lifetime. He could do just about anything he put his mind to -from building houses and trucks to creating stain glass to volunteering at the food pantry in Clear Lake. He had an ear that would listen and a heart that would give abundantly. Billie's compassion was inspired by his Lord and Savior, Jesus. He was a faithful man who loved going to church and singing in the choir. He was a member of Triumphant Lutheran and St. Paul's Lutheran church for many years before moving to Santa Fe. Billie was blessed in so many ways but the 65 years of love and devotion he shared with Patricia was his biggest blessing. Together they shared a beautiful life full of travel and laughter. Billie leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion and we will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Virginia (Elliot) Mayberry; wife, Patricia Mayberry; brothers, Tom Mayberry, Bob Mayberry, Larry Mayberry; sister, Jeanie Mayberry-Lindsay.
Survivors include his children, Billie Leroy Mayberry, Jr. and wife, Cheryl, Jim Mayberry, Sr. and wife, Sharon, Becky Mayberry-Connell and husband, Tom, Melinda Fairey and husband, Kyle; sister, Cheryl Mayberry Kelley and husband, Dean; grandchildren, Amy Mayberry-Preas and husband, Hunter, Allen Smith, Jr., Jimmy Mayberry, Jr. and wife, Kristin, Joseph Mayberry and wife, Rachel, Lauren Guerrero, Patricia Mayberry-Warren and husband, Branch, Billie Mayberry, III and wife, Rachel, Taylor Oster, Jimi Rothermel, John Rothermel, Daniel Rothermel; great grandchildren, Haleigh Guteirrez, Catherine Guteirrez, Marcus Guteirrez, Gabriella Tellez, Faith Warren, Levi Mayberry, Ty Mayberry, Trevor Mobley, Brooks Mayberry, Leighton Mayberry, Case Mayberry, Brandy Lorance, Michael Singleton; great-great grandchildren, Knox Mayberry, Hayden Mayberry, Maci Mayberry; special friends, Jack and Rhonda Crawford; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins on the Mayberry side.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Mayberry, Jr., Kyle Fairey, Jim Mayberry, Sr., Andy Oster, Jr., Van Turner and Mike Johnson.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
