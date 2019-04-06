Michael Allan Smith, 60, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, in Galveston, TX. He was born July 1, 1958 in Galveston to Dorllyne and Norton Smith.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Norton Smith; mother, Dorllyne Boyle; and stepfather, William Boyle. He is survived by his brother, Jeff Boyle and wife, Mary; sister, Pam Nelson and husband, Mike; two aunts, an uncle, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
