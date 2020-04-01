Marcus Anthony Comeaux, 63 of Port Bolivar, Texas, went to be with his heavenly father on March 30, 2020. He was sent to this earth on November 25, 1956, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas to proud parents Leroy Anthony Comeaux and Beverly Bonita Blume Comeaux.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-one years, Talisa Adam Comeaux; sons, William Comeaux and his wife, Haley; and Blake Comeaux; grandchildren, Evan and Lennon Comeaux and Ethan and Emma Smith; siblings, Joe, Nancy, Curtis, Malcolm, Gregory, Tommy and Charlotte; father-in-law, Rudy Adam Sr.; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Beverly; grandparents, George “Bill” and Esther Blume, Delino and Celeste Comeaux; and nephew, Timmy Macon.
Marcus fell in love with Talisa when they were both young and she was always the love of his life. There was no one else for him. They were married in 1978 and he was blessed with fatherhood in 1979 and then again in 1982. After a long wait, he first became a grandfather in 2011. He was THE most loving husband, father, and grandfather. There is no other like him. His pride and joy were his grandkids, they are his legacy. He was involved in everything his kids and grandkids did.
He was a lifelong resident of Port Bolivar and didn’t want to be anywhere else. He was a simple person that was happy with the simple things. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, shrimping, and gardening. Marcus had time for everyone. He would drop everything he was doing to help anyone that asked. He was a second dad to some, a second brother and uncle to many, and a second grandfather to others. He was a faithful and dedicated man of God. He had no doubts about his savior Jesus Christ and was not scared of leaving this earthly place. His fear was leaving his family behind. Marcus was a Deacon at the Church of Christ of the Bolivar Peninsula. He was a commercial fisherman for many years and a mechanic for Galveston County Road & Bridge. He was a man of many talents. Many relied on him for his kind heart and knowledge. He loved all his family and friends and was loved by all. He would do anything for them and his community. Marcus was a hero to all.
A family graveside service will be held at the Port Bolivar Community Cemetery, with Jerry Nelson Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be, Joe Comeaux, Curtis Comeaux, Malcolm Comeaux, Gregory Comeaux, Tommy Comeaux, Delino Comeaux, Rickey Adam, Ryne Adam, Bobby Bouse and Billy Petree.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Port Bolivar Community Cemetery, P.O. Box 9, Port Bolivar, Texas 77650.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
