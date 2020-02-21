Samford
Funeral services for Jeffrey Samford will be held 11 a.m. today at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
McFarland
Funeral service for Georgia McFarland will be held 10 a.m. today at Our Lady of Lourdes in Hitchcock.
Raven
Services for Margaret Raven will be held 11 a.m. today at Rising Star Baptist Church, 302 N. Oak Street in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
Lloyd
Memorial service for Robert Lloyd will be held 11 a.m. today at Alta Loma Baptist Church, 5400 FM 646 in Santa Fe under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson.
Brittnacher
Services for Frances Brittnacher will be held today at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, 1645 E. Main St. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m.
Stidhem
Funeral service for Elaine Stidhem will be held 10:30 a.m. today at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Allen
Homegoing services for Verdell Allen will be held 11 a.m. today at Greater Barbours Chapel, 7420 Farm to Market 1765 in Texas City.
Emmitte
Services for Frank Emmitte, Jr. will be held 2 to 4 p.m. today at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson.
Wilturner
Services for Adras Wilturner will be held 11 a.m. today in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.