Alexander Sr.

Funeral service for Charles Alexander, Sr., will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.

Arespe

Memorial service for Francisco Arespe will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 3:00pm at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.

Callis

Funeral service for Diane Callis will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors.

Collins, Jr.

Funeral service for Curtis Collins Jr., will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home.

Jones

Graveside service for Georgia Jones Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:30am at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Joseph

Funeral service for Mary Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Paradise South Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.

Joseph

Funeral service for Vanessa Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Paradise South Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.

Kirby

Memorial service for Robert Kirby will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 2:00pm live streamed on www.porterloring.com.

Miles

Graveside service for Gloria Miles will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 2:30pm at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Wells

Funeral service for Sandra Tyson-Wells will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.

Torres

Funeral service for Giovanni Torres will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription