Alexander Sr.
Funeral service for Charles Alexander, Sr., will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 10:00am at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Galveston under the direction of Wynn Funeral Home.
Arespe
Memorial service for Francisco Arespe will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 3:00pm at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Callis
Funeral service for Diane Callis will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 12:00pm at Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Collins, Jr.
Funeral service for Curtis Collins Jr., will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at Wynn Funeral Home.
Jones
Graveside service for Georgia Jones Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:30am at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Joseph
Funeral service for Mary Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Paradise South Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Joseph
Funeral service for Vanessa Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Paradise South Cemetery under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Kirby
Memorial service for Robert Kirby will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 2:00pm live streamed on www.porterloring.com.
Miles
Graveside service for Gloria Miles will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 2:30pm at Lakeview Cemetery under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Wells
Funeral service for Sandra Tyson-Wells will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 11:00am at Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church in Texas City, TX under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Torres
Funeral service for Giovanni Torres will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 starting at 1:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, TX.
