Emilio Juan Vega, Jr., 39, of League City, passed away suddenly in Galveston on May 27, 2020. Emilio was born July 4, 1980 to Antolina and Emilio Vega, Sr.in Texas City, TX. He worked as a pharmacy tech for years and recently has been working in communications. He was a member of Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church.
Emilio leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents; sister, Toni Flores-Garza and husband Martin, and Jo A. Cardona and husband Fernando, Jr.; brothers John Paul Vega and Juan Theo Vega, numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.
In his honor a visitation will be held 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, Texas.
John P. Vega, Juan Theo Vega/Jason Woodard, John M. Gaza, Rudy Valderromas Jr., Alejos F. Rodriguez III, and Marcos R. Salazar are honored to serve as pallbearers.
