Ira William Capt. Dub Hansley

HITCHCOCK — On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Capt. Dub passed away at his home in Hitchcock, Texas surrounded by his family.
Captain Dub’s passing cannot be properly recognized without acknowledging a few of the obstacles he conquered. Dub didn’t give in to his diagnosis of heart disease. As a matter of fact, it was not unusual to hear him tell people about his numerous cardiac stents. He rode out the likes of Hurricanes Alicia and Ike on his shrimp boat, undaunted by the elements he faced. Dub once drove himself to the hospital bleeding profusely from a face wound caused by a flying grinder disc and his self-proclaimed power tool skills. Most recently, Dub toppled down a flight of twenty stairs, which resulted in severe rib and spinal fractures. Capt. Dub’s resilience to disease and danger kept him here with his family for 66 years. Fourteen months ago he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer that snuck into his gallbladder and wreaked havoc. Although Dub put up a courageous fight and outlived his prognosis, this was the only challenge during his lifetime that he was unable to overcome.
Dub was born April 15, 1954 in Monahans, Texas to Cornelius and Joyce Hansley. He graduated from La Marque High School in 1972. A natural born leader, he loved the saltwater and he loved to fish. To no one’s surprise, Dub’s destiny was to become a commercial fisherman. Dub lived by his motto, “love what you do and you’ll never work a day in your life” and he did just that. Over the course of 5 decades, he proudly operated the Elizabeth R. and is heralded as one of the best and most revered fishermen on the Texas Coast. Dub’s shrimping knowledge and techniques are still utilized and respected by those who work the Texas Coast.
He spent countless days and nights on the water but always found time for his family. Each summer he would load up his old shrimp truck and hit the road, often times landing at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark. Dub had no issue waiting in long lines just to shoot down the slides with his children. Capt. Dub remains a legend at the Boogie Bahn, where he out-surfed each younger and more agile contender in order to impress his grandchildren and prove his legendary status. This might seem like another tall tale from Dub, but there’s photographic evidence.
Later in life Dub took up the art of cooking. According to him, he mastered the grill. Dub claimed he made a mean brisket, processed the greatest deer sausage, and grilled ribeye steaks like no other. His family argued otherwise. However, Dub did cook a great pot of spaghetti, knowing his children and grandchildren would rush over for a plate. For breakfast he perfected omelets. As long as he stuck with the latter, it was a joy to have him in the kitchen.
Capt. Dub took pride in being a loving husband, father, Pap, and friend. He cherished each and every day he spent with his family. Not a soul in the world could compete with him in giving life lessons, building confidence, and issuing a reality check when needed. His wisdom, strength and love guided the lives of not only his family, but countless others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Joyce Hansley.
He is survived by the love of his life of 46 years, Billie; children, Elizabeth Hansley of Hitchcock, TX, Joshua Hall of Bayou Vista, TX, Katherine Hansley of Hitchcock, TX, and Adam Hansley of Port Arthur, TX; grandchildren, Dominique, Taylor, Leslie, Derek, Tucker, and Emma; sisters, Kathy Hansley Nebout and Darnell Vaughn; sister-in-law, Kim Hall; his faithful dog Cooper and many other loving family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Hall, Adam Hansley, Tucker Mauck, Derek Hall, Neil Ballard, and Donnie Stanfield.
Visitation will be held on January 25, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following, under the direction of James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. All will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church, 2021 29th Street N., Texas City, Texas.
A special thank you to Stacey and Teresa of AMED, and those at M. D. Anderson for their compassion and kindness.
