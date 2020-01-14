Jean Jenkins Rabon, 93, of Texas City, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The Elmcroft Retirement Center.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 with a visitation to begin at 9:30 a.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial and interment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mom’s local animal shelter at Animal Resource Center 3412 25th N (Loop 197 N) Texas City, Texas 77590 (409) 948-2485
