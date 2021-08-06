Nancy (Bivona) Ray

LIBERTY, TX — Nancy Ray loved life and loved all of the experience of life. She lived over 9 decades and on July 21, 2021, she passed away in Liberty, TX. Nancy was born in the home of her parents, Lucy (Marciante) and Rosario Bivona in Galveston, Texas on July 13, 1930; one of eight children born to her Italian immigrant parents. She was proud to be a BOI (Born on the Island), and the beach was one of her favorite places. Nancy was a role model for patience, kindness, and loving a good party.
She loved making life good for others. One of the reasons she loved starting her career as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Infirmary. Nancy had a sparkle in her eyes that would touch your soul.
Her complete obituary can be read at: https://www.allisonfuneralservice.com/
