Leonard B. Phillips Jr. was born on December 11, 1946 in Galveston (known as BOI) and lived all of his life in Galveston. Known as ‘Butch’, he died peacefully at his home at age 71. Butch was one of 5 children, father of 1 and grandfather of 1. He served honorably in the Vietnam War (1966-1968) with the US Navy on the USS Wedderburn as an Engine Mechanic. Upon discharge he earned the National Defense and Vietnam Medals of Honor. Butch attended Kirwin High School and was proud to have earned his high school diploma, worked at Sears as a Master Mechanic and as the Vehicle Shop Supervisor at the Texas A&M University at Galveston, where he retired.
Butch was an avid fisherman and an expert in Kayak Fly Fishing in the Galveston Bay, where many joyous memories were shared with his family and friends. He also loved to go fly fishing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Butch loved talking to people, especially sharing his experiences to help guide others. He was a devoted son who was intelligent, kind and compassionate and always put the needs of others first.
Leonard is preceded in death by his father, Leonard B. Phillips Sr., and brother, Jimmy Phillips. He is survived by his mother, Emma Jene Phillips; son, Todd Phillips and wife, Tiffany; granddaughter, Megan Phillips; brothers: Jerry Phillips and wife Nina, David Phillips and wife Jackie, and Mike Phillips and wife Dianne; nieces/nephews: Shawn Phillips and friend Alicia Walton, Jessica Phillips, Stephanie and husband Daniel Gros, Patrick Phillips, Lauren Phillips and husband Marco Simoni, and Brendan Phillips and wife Sabrina Phillips. He will also be missed by the Sekin family of Irving, Texas.
Butch’s family will receive visitors beginning at 4:00 pm, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 5:00 pm at the funeral home, led by Deacon John Pistone.
