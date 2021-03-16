HOUSTON — Dolores Virginia Longoria Salinas, age 87, passed away at 4:30 am on March 15, 2021. Dolores was a lifelong Galveston resident where 5 generations of the Longoria family have lived. She was named after Maria Virginia Mercedes Longoria, her aunt, who died in the 1900 storm. Dolores was a graduate of Ursuline Academy, where she graduated with the class of 1953. She received her RN Nursing Degree at St. Mary’s School of Nursing — “Sisters of the Incarnate Word” Class of 1956. Dolores retired after 40+ years of service to the infirmed of Galveston at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was an amazing mom who managed a career while raising five sons and her grandchildren, and she loved doing word search puzzles. She was also an active member of the Catholic church and the Nestler Center Seniors group in Texas City prior to moving to Houston.
Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie R. Salinas; mother, Benita Zepeda Gutierrez; stepfather, Ray R. Gutierrez; father, Alexander Samuel Longoria; brothers, Daniel Isreal Perez, Joseph Perez, Alex Longoria Jr., and Danny Perez; sister, Minnie Perez Pollock; and son, Johnny L. Salinas.
Dolores is survived by sons, Michael Anthony Salinas and husband Samuel Bible of Houston; James Lee Salinas of Galveston; Phillip and Caroline Salinas of San Antonio; and Jesse and Christina Salinas, Sr. of Texas City; sisters, Benita Longoria Fontenot of Galveston and Mary Yvonne Longoria Cain of Dewey, OK; nephews, Robert Allen Howton, Alton Joseph Howton and Christopher Paul Fontenot; nieces, Rosemary Howton, Benita Katherine Longoria, Laura Anastasia Longoria, Lisa Marie Longoria, Michelle Leigh Longoria and Cassandra Longoria, Phillip Cain and Timothy Cain; grandchildren: Angela Renee Salinas Helm, Jesse Salinas Jr., Linda Marie Salinas Duran, Andrew Salinas, Hector Roque Garza, Phillip Salinas Jr., Dominique Amelia Salinas, Roman Daniel Bible, and Austin Ray Edmundo Salinas; great grandchildren: Brendan Cole Upton, Keiran Chanel Salinas, Isabella Salinas Helm, Dexter Salinas Helm, and Longoria and Salinas nieces and nephews across the country.
Dolores’ family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 7:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am, Friday, March 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Dolores’ page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
