Pending services for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 Nov 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph MasseyTEXAS CITY — Joseph Alan Massey, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home.Elaine (Matzke)Pickett FRIENDSWOOD — Elaine Kathryn (Matzke)Pickett, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. 409-945-4444Raymond WattsGALVESTON — Raymond Eugene Watts, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesUnidentified man found dead on Galveston beach; suicide suspected'Heart attack' vaccine can lower risk by 30 percentThe Commodore to rebrand under new owners; Galveston bank to replace seawall buildingMan sentenced in La Marque drive-by shooting caseTwo dead after early morning shooting near DickinsonHundreds of Galveston houses rezoned to ban short-term rentalsTexas City police identify, seek information about woman found dead on North Willow StreetTexas City police searching for safety-minded bank robberMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedBattleship Texas to be restored at Pelican Island shipyard CollectionsIn Focus: World Series Game 2In Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 3In Focus: World Series Game 4In Focus: World Series Game 1In Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams FootballLatitude 29In Focus: World Series workouts2021 Daily News Press Run Winners CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (61) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Don't let Colin Powell's death mislead you (34)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.