CIBOLO — Juanita Garcia Quiroga, 97, was a longtime resident of Galveston, Texas, and recently moved to Cibolo, Texas. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side, late evening on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Juanita was born on April 16, 1924, in Waelder, Texas. Juanita was one of ten children born from Luciano and Josefa Garcia.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Roberto Quiroga; parents, Luciano and Josefa Garcia; daughter, Amy (Emma) Quiroga; siblings, Carlos Garcia, Marcario Garcia, Silverio Garcia, and Selia Mendiola; and great-granddaughter, Taylor Brianna Olack.
Juanita is survived by her brothers, Luciano Garcia and Guadalupe Garcia of Houston, Texas; sisters, Josefina Solis of California, Cecilia Garcia of Houston, Texas and Margarita Sendejas (the late Danny Sendejas, Sr.) of Galveston, Texas; daughters, Mercedes Q. Cardenas (the late Reynaldo Cardenas) of Cibolo, Texas, and Yolanda Q. Ochoa, (Dr. Alfonso Ochoa) from Weslaco, Texas; grandchildren, Jose R. Cardenas of Fort Gordon, Georgia, Diana M. Olack of San Antonio, Texas, Carlos A. Cardenas (Aimee) of Morton, Washington, Laura A. Cardenas of Seattle, Washington, Alicia J. Plaza of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Alfonso R. Ochoa (Lillie) of Weslaco, Texas, Patricia A. Ochoa of Weslaco, Texas, Lizette A. Ochoa of McAllen, Texas; great-grandchildren, Seth Eubanks of Mauriceville, Texas, Cara Olack of San Antonio, Texas, Anthony Cardenas, Jacob Cardenas, Savine Cardenas of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Carlee Langley (Terence Langley) of Clarksville, Tennessee, Isabella Ochoa, Alfonso D. Ochoa, Sofia Ochoa, Eric and Ethan Davis of Weslaco, Texas and Zechariah Maldonado of McAllen, TX; two great-great grandsons, Maddox Eubanks of Mauriceville, Texas and Jaxon Langley of Clarksville, Tennessee; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by many extended family members and friends.
Juanita worked out of her home as a seamstress, including making formal dresses, wedding dresses and outfits for the Ball High Tornettes. She was a member of the Guadalupanas at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and a Woodmen of the World, but her main focus was making tamales and feeding the homeless.
Juanita’s family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am on Saturday, October 30th, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am with burial to follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
The family would like to thank Elara Caring of New Braunfels for the loving care provided to Juanita during her final days.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Juanita’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
